Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Amazon
Economics
July 23, 2021
Inequality just went stratospheric. Can we bring it down to earth?
A tiny elite is hoarding the gains of a digital economy. Could a radical idea help broaden economic growth?
James Plunkett
Economics
March 03, 2021
RIP PLC: the rise of the ghost corporation
John Kay
From the magazine
Politics
September 09, 2020
Want to save democracy? Make corporations pay their fair share of tax
Alexander Tziamalis
Essays
May 06, 2019
Bolsonaro, the Amazon and the world’s next environmental catastrophe
Julia Blunck
From the magazine
Culture
April 03, 2019
Thatcher and Hatton Garden—the best television in May 2019
Chris Harvey
From the magazine
Culture
Thatcher and Hatton Garden—the best television in May 2019
Chris Harvey
From the magazine
Technology
January 25, 2019
How to cut Big Tech down to size
James Ball
From the magazine
Technology
How to cut Big Tech down to size
James Ball
From the magazine
Essays
December 10, 2015
The big ideas of 2016: post-digi—the return of the book
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Essays
The big ideas of 2016: post-digi—the return of the book
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Essays
December 10, 2015
The big ideas of 2016
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Essays
The big ideas of 2016
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Economics
March 27, 2014
Interview with Professor Robert Gordon
Jay Elwes
Economics
Interview with Professor Robert Gordon
Jay Elwes
1
2
3
4
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 17
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines