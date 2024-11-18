Assisted dying bill: Starmer versus Streeting

This is Prospect’s rolling coverage of the assisted dying debate. This page will be updated with the latest from our correspondent, Mark Mardell. Read the rest of our coverage here

18th November

4pm

I’m told more than 100 Labour MPs are undecided how to vote on Friday 29th November. This week both sides in the debate will be stepping up the pressure, polishing their best arguments and deploying their big guns. A very useful tracker, published by Labour List, suggests that of the 402 Labour MPs only 70 have declared how they will vote (48 for, 22 against).

Some of the most intense pressure is on Wes Streeting for sticking his neck out. The prime minister is said by the Sunday Times to have personally rebuked his overbold health secretary: “Senior Whitehall sources claim Starmer was irritated that Streeting had ignored the cabinet secretary’s instructions and his explicit appeal to cabinet ministers not to try to influence the vote.”

Intriguingly, there is also a suggestion some civil servants are “dismayed”. The paper says: “There have been some informal discussions where staff have expressed their views... Staff have flagged that the call for a review does seem to cut across routine process. There are some concerns about Streeting the secretary of state expressing a view, rather than Streeting the MP.”

Hefty political stories, particularly in the Sundays, are often weaved out of such thin material, and it is a matter of judgement whether to trust them. This one has the ring of authenticity.

After all, Starmer has previously been on the record quite clearly in favour of assisted dying and sees this debate as honouring a promise to Esther Rantzen. But he made it clear this week that because of his position he shouldn’t and wouldn’t be trying to influence the debate. And now former interim Labour leader Harriet Harman has doubled down on her previous criticism of Streeting.

This morning, speaking on the Today programme Harriet Harman said that he had “crossed a line”. She told the Observer: “I think it is really important that the government is neutral on this and the two people whose neutrality is most important are the prime minister and health secretary. Keir has stuck to that—but Wes has not.”

She has called on him to scrap the investigation into the impact the bill would have on the NHS.

“By commissioning work to assess the cost of facilitating assisted dying—which he will have to publish—he will then out of necessity have to balance that against the cost of the person staying alive. That leads you to the awful prospect that the research could find that it is cheaper for people to be doing assisted dying rather than staying alive, and that would really contaminate the argument.

“I think he should not go ahead with this research because either way it is problematic, especially if it finds that it is cheaper for the NHS for people to have assisted dying. That will taint the decision with the idea that people who voted for it are voting for it to save money.

“The most important thing is for him to cancel the work he has commissioned and henceforth… to say absolutely nothing.”

Will the voluble and media savvy Streeting be able to hold his tongue?

He can at least rest assured fellow opponents have been wheeling out some of their prominent supporters over the weekend. They are backing a very critical report of the Leadbeater bill by a top ethics professor for Policy Exchange. More on that later, but it all adds to the sense that “make-your-mind-up time” is fast approaching.

We are very used to colourful, often apocryphal, stories of the whips twisting arms of MPs to get them into the right lobby, but with a free vote it isn’t like that. Obviously, both government and opposition whips have to ostentatiously sit on their hands, dark arts undeployed, while the rival teams gently stroke or poke their colleagues’ consciences. For one side this all about raising fears, for the other calming and quelling worries. Persuasion with little room for pride or prejudice.

Kim Leadbeater’s team says she is having dozens of conversations every day—she can barely walk down a Commons’ corridor without being stopped and questioned about the bill’s implications. The early assumptions that this bill would pass easily have evaporated, but Leadbeater is buoyed up by the nature of her colleagues’ questions—detailed policy-driven concerns, suggesting they are thinking of voting for the bill but want reassurances. There’s no question that the next 10 days will be vital. When I suggest to a member of Leadbeater’s team that a defeat is on the cards, he sounds horrified. “If we lose this the debate is over for another 10 years,” they said.