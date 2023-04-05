TV

April 05, 2023
Doomed youth: the genius of ‘Fleishman is in trouble’
It’s not just Jesse Eisenberg’s character who’s in trouble. Perhaps we all are—pining for yesterday, letting today pass by
Imogen West-Knights From the magazine
TV-image
Politics
August 25, 2022
We have to stop normalising the absurd
Emily Maitlis
TV-image
Politics
November 20, 2019
I helped Gordon Brown prepare for TV debates in 2010. How did the two leaders come out of Tuesday night?
Theo Bertram
TV-image
Economics
July 11, 2019
To help Britain's towns we need a great economic rebalancing
Ben Chu
TV topic image
Culture
August 22, 2018
A camp take on Vanity Fair and Angela Carter's strange brilliance—television highlights of September 2018
Lucinda Smyth From the magazine
TV topic image
Regulars
March 24, 2016
If I ruled the world: Alexei Sayle
Alexei Sayle From the magazine
TV topic image
Politics
April 02, 2015
Leaders' debate: Will Ed Miliband show his tough side?
Peter Kellner
TV topic image
Opinions
October 15, 2014
Why I got sacked from the Shadow Cabinet after six days
James Gray From the magazine
TV topic image
Essays
February 20, 2014
What's the point of the news?
Andrew Marr From the magazine
