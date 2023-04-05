Log in
April 05, 2023
Doomed youth: the genius of ‘Fleishman is in trouble’
It’s not just Jesse Eisenberg’s character who’s in trouble. Perhaps we all are—pining for yesterday, letting today pass by
Imogen West-Knights
From the magazine
August 25, 2022
We have to stop normalising the absurd
Emily Maitlis
November 20, 2019
I helped Gordon Brown prepare for TV debates in 2010. How did the two leaders come out of Tuesday night?
Theo Bertram
July 11, 2019
To help Britain's towns we need a great economic rebalancing
Ben Chu
August 22, 2018
A camp take on Vanity Fair and Angela Carter's strange brilliance—television highlights of September 2018
Lucinda Smyth
Regulars
March 24, 2016
If I ruled the world: Alexei Sayle
Alexei Sayle
April 02, 2015
Leaders' debate: Will Ed Miliband show his tough side?
Peter Kellner
Opinions
October 15, 2014
Why I got sacked from the Shadow Cabinet after six days
James Gray
Essays
February 20, 2014
What's the point of the news?
Andrew Marr
