Classical
April 05, 2023
Acts of vandalism: what the BBC’s cuts mean for classical music
The broadcaster is slashing some of its most precious resources—its choirs and orchestras—with little consideration. The fightback has begun, but we must fight harder
Jessica Duchen
From the magazine
Brief Encounter
April 05, 2023
Ian Bostridge: I'd love to sing with Edith Piaf
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Culture
December 08, 2022
Daniel Barenboim: My early life—from concertos to cigars
Daniel Barenboim
From the magazine
Culture
October 06, 2022
Arvo Pärt—let there be delight
Ian Thomson
From the magazine
Culture
July 21, 2022
May 12, 2022
April 22, 2022
April 07, 2022
March 03, 2022
