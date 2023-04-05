Classical

April 05, 2023
Acts of vandalism: what the BBC’s cuts mean for classical music
The broadcaster is slashing some of its most precious resources—its choirs and orchestras—with little consideration. The fightback has begun, but we must fight harder
Jessica Duchen From the magazine
April 05, 2023
Ian Bostridge: I'd love to sing with Edith Piaf
Prospect Team From the magazine
Culture
December 08, 2022
Daniel Barenboim: My early life—from concertos to cigars
Daniel Barenboim From the magazine
Culture
October 06, 2022
Arvo Pärt—let there be delight
Ian Thomson From the magazine
Culture
July 21, 2022
Contemporary music’s variety show
Ivan Hewett From the magazine
Culture
May 12, 2022
Harrison Birtwistle (1924-2022): the wound in the score
Kate Molleson From the magazine
Culture
April 22, 2022
Ed Sheeran rightly won his plagiarism case—but borrowing is the lifeblood of music
Ivan Hewett
Culture
April 07, 2022
The Russian music that would make Putin shiver
Rupert Christiansen From the magazine
Culture
March 03, 2022
Jenůfa—an opera of mothers and murder
Kate Molleson From the magazine
