Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Bob Dylan
Culture
December 08, 2022
Bob Dylan: Man of many voices
Dylan’s new book covers 66 songs from nine decades. His selections—and what he says about them—reveal much about the man himself
Laura Barton
From the magazine
Culture
May 21, 2021
Bob Dylan at 80: Why “The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll” is his greatest protest song
Ray Monk
Culture
November 14, 2016
Dylan defies all categories—musically and politically
Sam Tanenhaus
From the magazine
Culture
October 14, 2016
Bob Dylan’s Nobel Prize is thoroughly deserved
John McTernan
Essays
April 20, 2016
Bob Almighty
Edward Docx
From the magazine
Essays
Bob Almighty
Edward Docx
From the magazine
Culture
October 29, 2013
Was Lou Reed the perfect popstar?
Wessie du Toit
Culture
Was Lou Reed the perfect popstar?
Wessie du Toit
Culture
February 25, 2013
Bach blows minds
Sam Knight
Culture
Bach blows minds
Sam Knight
George Orwell
April 25, 2012
Edward Docx shortlisted for Orwell Prize
Prospect
George Orwell
Edward Docx shortlisted for Orwell Prize
Prospect
Essays
November 16, 2011
The prophet
Edward Docx
From the magazine
Essays
The prophet
Edward Docx
From the magazine
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 7
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines