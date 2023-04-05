Music

Music-image
Culture
April 05, 2023
Bridging the gap—from Sonny Rollins to Kendrick Lamar
The work of the jazz biographer is getting more and more difficult. But we still need it—and them—to help us understand today’s culture
Philip Clark From the magazine
Music-image
Classical
April 05, 2023
Acts of vandalism: what the BBC’s cuts mean for classical music
Jessica Duchen From the magazine
Music-image
People
April 05, 2023
The middle-aged woman behind Leicester’s new punk rock scene
Sarah Collins From the magazine
Music-image
Brief Encounter
April 05, 2023
Ian Bostridge: I'd love to sing with Edith Piaf
Prospect Team From the magazine
Music topic image
Pop
April 04, 2023
Festival of shame
Laura Barton
Pop
Music-image
Festival of shame
Laura Barton
Music topic image
Music
March 09, 2023
RAYE and radical relatability
Sarah Collins
Music
Music-image
RAYE and radical relatability
Sarah Collins
Music topic image
Culture
March 01, 2023
Forlorn in the USA: The Boss vs the fans
Laura Barton From the magazine
Culture
Music-image
Forlorn in the USA: The Boss vs the fans
Laura Barton
From the magazine
Music topic image
Culture
January 25, 2023
Hip-hop? Pop? R&B? Who cares? Music is saying farewell to genre
Laura Barton
Culture
Music-image
Hip-hop? Pop? R&B? Who cares? Music is saying farewell to genre
Laura Barton
Music topic image
Culture
December 21, 2022
Albums of the Year: 2022
Laura Barton
Culture
Music-image
Albums of the Year: 2022
Laura Barton
1 2 3 4 ... 44 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 216
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines