Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Music
Culture
April 05, 2023
Bridging the gap—from Sonny Rollins to Kendrick Lamar
The work of the jazz biographer is getting more and more difficult. But we still need it—and them—to help us understand today’s culture
Philip Clark
From the magazine
Classical
April 05, 2023
Acts of vandalism: what the BBC’s cuts mean for classical music
Jessica Duchen
From the magazine
People
April 05, 2023
The middle-aged woman behind Leicester’s new punk rock scene
Sarah Collins
From the magazine
Brief Encounter
April 05, 2023
Ian Bostridge: I'd love to sing with Edith Piaf
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Pop
April 04, 2023
Festival of shame
Laura Barton
Pop
Festival of shame
Laura Barton
Music
March 09, 2023
RAYE and radical relatability
Sarah Collins
Music
RAYE and radical relatability
Sarah Collins
Culture
March 01, 2023
Forlorn in the USA: The Boss vs the fans
Laura Barton
From the magazine
Culture
Forlorn in the USA: The Boss vs the fans
Laura Barton
From the magazine
Culture
January 25, 2023
Hip-hop? Pop? R&B? Who cares? Music is saying farewell to genre
Laura Barton
Culture
Hip-hop? Pop? R&B? Who cares? Music is saying farewell to genre
Laura Barton
Culture
December 21, 2022
Albums of the Year: 2022
Laura Barton
Culture
Albums of the Year: 2022
Laura Barton
1
2
3
4
...
44
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 216
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines