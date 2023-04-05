Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Gaming
People
April 05, 2023
How Ian Livingstone conquered the gaming industry
The Games Workshop founder on running the service out of a van and bringing Dungeons & Dragons to the UK
David McAllister
From the magazine
Culture
December 22, 2022
Games of the Year: 2022
Peter Hoskin
People
December 08, 2022
Video game designer Sam Barlow: ‘We follow rabbit holes on the internet, right?’
Peter Hoskin
From the magazine
Technology
October 24, 2019
Is video gaming addictive? Inside the debate pitting gamer against gamer
Tola Onanuga
Gaming
January 13, 2010
Fun Inc: why games are the 21st century's most serious business
Prospect
Gaming
Fun Inc: why games are the 21st century's most serious business
Prospect
1
Showing 1 to 1 of 1
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines