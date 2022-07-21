Cinema

Culture
July 21, 2022
Sultry summers on film
From love affairs by the pool to pressure-cooker cities, film captures the special glow of the season
Sukhdev Sandhu From the magazine
Culture
June 16, 2022
Why cinema is now a country for old people
Sukhdev Sandhu From the magazine
Culture
May 22, 2021
Are we seeing the end of the comedy film?
Caspar Salmon
Culture
May 04, 2021
The best films in the UK this summer
Wendy Ide From the magazine
Cinema
May 04, 2021
The battle for Pakistan's cinema
Sanam Maher From the magazine
Cinema
Cinema
September 15, 2020
The Prospect Interview #146: Celebrating London on film
Prospect Team
Cinema
Culture
March 03, 2020
The best films in April 2020—the Radioactive story of Marie Curie and Rocks
Wendy Ide From the magazine
Culture
Culture
December 23, 2019
How Hollywood took on the Trumping of politics
Ben Flanagan
Culture
Culture
December 04, 2019
Remembering Ella Bergmann-Michel, an artist who showed how fascism lurks in the everyday
Cathy Brennan
Culture
