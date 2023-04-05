Log in
Film
Ideas
Views
Culture
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
April 05, 2023
Meet Brett Gregory, the anti-Loach
The filmmaker’s ‘Nobody Loves You...’ is a bruising, exhilarating exhibition of British working-class life. Why has nobody seen it
Sukhdev Sandhu
From the magazine
Culture
April 05, 2023
Sarah Polley, in constant dialogue with her past
Matthew d'Ancona
From the magazine
Culture
March 01, 2023
Rock and rollers: Britain’s other, seedier film history
Sukhdev Sandhu
From the magazine
Culture
January 25, 2023
John Boorman: Point-blank genius
Sukhdev Sandhu
From the magazine
Culture
December 30, 2022
This world of queer myth and magic
Alastair Curtis
December 23, 2022
Films of the Year: 2022
Sukhdev Sandhu
December 08, 2022
From the ashes of Eastern Europe, diamonds
Sukhdev Sandhu
From the magazine
December 05, 2022
The ideal ‘greatest films’ list doesn’t exist. That’s the point
November 03, 2022
Tarantino unchained
Sukhdev Sandhu
From the magazine
