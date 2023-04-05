Film

Film-image
Film
April 05, 2023
Meet Brett Gregory, the anti-Loach
The filmmaker’s ‘Nobody Loves You...’ is a bruising, exhilarating exhibition of British working-class life. Why has nobody seen it
Sukhdev Sandhu From the magazine
Film-image
Culture
April 05, 2023
Sarah Polley, in constant dialogue with her past
Matthew d'Ancona From the magazine
Film-image
Culture
March 01, 2023
Rock and rollers: Britain’s other, seedier film history
Sukhdev Sandhu From the magazine
Film-image
Culture
January 25, 2023
John Boorman: Point-blank genius
Sukhdev Sandhu From the magazine
Film topic image
Culture
December 30, 2022
This world of queer myth and magic
Alastair Curtis
Culture
Film-image
This world of queer myth and magic
Alastair Curtis
Film topic image
Culture
December 23, 2022
Films of the Year: 2022
Sukhdev Sandhu
Culture
Film-image
Films of the Year: 2022
Sukhdev Sandhu
Film topic image
Culture
December 08, 2022
From the ashes of Eastern Europe, diamonds
Sukhdev Sandhu From the magazine
Culture
Film-image
From the ashes of Eastern Europe, diamonds
Sukhdev Sandhu
From the magazine
Film topic image
Culture
December 05, 2022
The ideal ‘greatest films’ list doesn’t exist. That’s the point
Culture
Film-image
The ideal ‘greatest films’ list doesn’t exist. That’s the point
Film topic image
Culture
November 03, 2022
Tarantino unchained
Sukhdev Sandhu From the magazine
Culture
Film-image
Tarantino unchained
Sukhdev Sandhu
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 ... 35 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 172
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines