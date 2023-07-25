Poetry

Poetry-image
Culture
July 25, 2023
It should have been Stevie Smith: the terrible artistic decisions made by administrators
The newly released National Archive documents on the appointment of a new laureate in the 1960s are a lesson in what happens when politics mixes with poetry
Jeremy Noel-Tod
Poetry-image
Poetry
May 15, 2023
Poetry in Prospect: Kei Miller’s ‘Quashie’s Verse’
Ruth Padel
Poetry-image
Culture
February 09, 2023
Poetry in Prospect: Selima Hill’s ‘The Gold Hotel’
Ruth Padel
Poetry-image
Regulars
November 03, 2022
Rowan Williams: Changing my mind about same-sex partnerships affected what I did—and didn’t do—as archbishop of Canterbury
Rowan Williams
From the magazine
Poetry topic image
Culture
October 06, 2022
How The Waste Land became the most quotable book of the last 100 years
Jeremy Noel-Tod
From the magazine
Culture
Poetry-image
How The Waste Land became the most quotable book of the last 100 years
Jeremy Noel-Tod
From the magazine
Poetry topic image
People
July 21, 2022
Ian McMillan: ‘The memories are there. But they’re elaborated on a bit’
Emily Lawford
From the magazine
People
Poetry-image
Ian McMillan: ‘The memories are there. But they’re elaborated on a bit’
Emily Lawford
From the magazine
Poetry topic image
Culture
June 16, 2022
Ted Hughes, fishing and one man’s obsession
Seamus Perry
From the magazine
Culture
Poetry-image
Ted Hughes, fishing and one man’s obsession
Seamus Perry
From the magazine
Poetry topic image
Culture
June 16, 2022
God, sex and Paris—the life of Rilke
Guy Stagg
From the magazine
Culture
Poetry-image
God, sex and Paris—the life of Rilke
Guy Stagg
From the magazine
Poetry topic image
Culture
April 07, 2022
Donne’s strange images of living
Michael Delgado
From the magazine
Culture
Poetry-image
Donne’s strange images of living
Michael Delgado
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 ... 16 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 77
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines