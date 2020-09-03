Martin Amis

Martin Amis-image
Culture
September 03, 2020
The struggles of Martin Amis
A tricksy autobiographical novel feels very familiar
Miranda France
From the magazine
Martin Amis-image
Culture
November 06, 2015
Martin Amis is wrong, Jeremy Corbyn is a comedy mastermind
Ralph Jones
Martin Amis-image
Culture
September 17, 2014
Book review: The Zone of Interest by Martin Amis
Robert Collins
Martin Amis-image
Culture
February 29, 2012
Martin Amis’s 1982 space invasion
Martin Amis topic image
Culture
October 19, 2011
Odes to joy
David Benedict
Culture
Martin Amis-image
Odes to joy
David Benedict
Martin Amis topic image
Society
September 21, 2011
Travel
Simon Goldhill
Society
Martin Amis-image
Travel
Simon Goldhill
Martin Amis topic image
Culture
September 20, 2011
Is Martin Amis colonising Larkinland?
Laura Marsh
Culture
Martin Amis-image
Is Martin Amis colonising Larkinland?
Laura Marsh
Martin Amis topic image
Culture
September 12, 2011
On listening to Life and Fate
Jake Wallis Simons
Culture
Martin Amis-image
On listening to Life and Fate
Jake Wallis Simons
Martin Amis topic image
Culture
September 09, 2011
Ten years on: 9/11 in Prospect
Prospect
Culture
Martin Amis-image
Ten years on: 9/11 in Prospect
Prospect
1 2 3 4 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 19
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines