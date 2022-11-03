Charles Dickens

Culture
November 03, 2022
Charles Dickens in Appalachia
A riotously entertaining reworking of “David Copperfield” is a tribute to its characters’ stubborn resilience
Robert Douglas-Fairhurst
Society
January 27, 2020
Insomnia and the joy of night-walking
Cal Flyn
Culture
May 21, 2014
Book review: Malthus by Robert J Mayhew
Clive James
Culture
October 16, 2013
Be ye perfect!
Dinah Birch
Cartoons
December 12, 2012
Stephen Collins's cartoon: Mr Dickens, inventor of Christmas
Stephen Collins
Culture
November 14, 2012
The year in books
Sam Leith
Culture
September 28, 2012
Can novelists write about finance?
John Gapper
Charles Dickens
April 30, 2012
Browning's bad timing
Hannah Rosefield
