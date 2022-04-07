Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
The Americas
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
American Fiction
Culture
April 07, 2022
Anne Tyler’s French Braid—capturing life’s ordinary heartbreaks
The novelist’s 24th novel spans six decades and four generations
Sarah Collins
From the magazine
Culture
December 09, 2021
Patricia Highsmith’s hunger for love and thought
Ian Rankin
From the magazine
Culture
July 19, 2021
Lisa Taddeo’s ferocious first novel lacks humanity
Emily Lawford
From the magazine
Culture
August 22, 2018
AM Homes's horror of a higher sort
Rafia Zakaria
Culture
April 23, 2014
Book review: Can’t and Won’t by Lydia Davis
Adam Kirsch
From the magazine
Culture
Book review: Can’t and Won’t by Lydia Davis
Adam Kirsch
From the magazine
Barack Obama
May 26, 2011
This month in Prospect
Bronwen Maddox
Barack Obama
This month in Prospect
Bronwen Maddox
Essays
May 25, 2011
In the shadow of the twin towers
Adam Kirsch
From the magazine
Essays
In the shadow of the twin towers
Adam Kirsch
From the magazine
Regulars
May 25, 2011
Editorial
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Regulars
Editorial
Bronwen Maddox
From the magazine
Fiction
February 23, 2011
Underground
Stuart Evers
Fiction
Underground
Stuart Evers
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 6
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines