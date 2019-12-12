Diaries

Diaries-image
Society
December 12, 2019
The way we were: Random acts of kindness from the past
"Oscar Wilde, I pity you because you must be suffering more than we"
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Diaries-image
Society
October 06, 2019
The way we were: sunlit uplands
Ian Irvine
Diaries-image
Society
April 05, 2019
The way we were: Supreme happiness
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Diaries-image
Society
January 30, 2019
The way we were: first meetings
Ian Irvine
Diaries topic image
Regulars
August 18, 2018
The way we were: arriving at university
Ian Irvine
Regulars
Diaries-image
The way we were: arriving at university
Ian Irvine
Diaries topic image
Regulars
July 18, 2018
Parliamentary turmoil from the 1830s to today
Ian Irvine
Regulars
Diaries-image
Parliamentary turmoil from the 1830s to today
Ian Irvine
Diaries topic image
Other
February 20, 2018
A third of the world’s population were infected: here's how the diarists recorded 1918 Spanish flu
Ian Irvine
Other
Diaries-image
A third of the world’s population were infected: here's how the diarists recorded 1918 Spanish flu
Ian Irvine
Diaries topic image
Regulars
August 12, 2017
"The most egregious little modernism": The best historical accounts of using passports
Ian Irvine
Regulars
Diaries-image
"The most egregious little modernism": The best historical accounts of using passports
Ian Irvine
Diaries topic image
Regulars
July 20, 2017
"What an unbuttoning!" The best historical accounts of long, hot summers
Ian Irvine
Regulars
Diaries-image
"What an unbuttoning!" The best historical accounts of long, hot summers
Ian Irvine
1 2 3 4 5 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 21
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines