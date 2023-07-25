Log in
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
July 25, 2023
It should have been Stevie Smith: the terrible artistic decisions made by administrators
The newly released National Archive documents on the appointment of a new laureate in the 1960s are a lesson in what happens when politics mixes with poetry
Jeremy Noel-Tod
Culture
July 19, 2023
John Rawls revisited: Politics behind the veil
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Books
July 19, 2023
Amid our generic high streets, one bookshop offers a refuge
Alan Rusbridger
From the magazine
Books
July 19, 2023
Wes Streeting: The man who would be Keir
Ian Leslie
From the magazine
Books
July 19, 2023
July 19, 2023
July 19, 2023
July 19, 2023
July 19, 2023
