Books

Books-image
Culture
July 25, 2023
It should have been Stevie Smith: the terrible artistic decisions made by administrators
The newly released National Archive documents on the appointment of a new laureate in the 1960s are a lesson in what happens when politics mixes with poetry
Jeremy Noel-Tod
Books-image
Culture
July 19, 2023
John Rawls revisited: Politics behind the veil
Tom Clark
From the magazine
Books-image
Books
July 19, 2023
Amid our generic high streets, one bookshop offers a refuge
Alan Rusbridger
From the magazine
Books-image
Books
July 19, 2023
Wes Streeting: The man who would be Keir
Ian Leslie
From the magazine
Books topic image
Books
July 19, 2023
The age of the hack
Stuart Jeffries
From the magazine
Books
Books-image
The age of the hack
Stuart Jeffries
From the magazine
Books topic image
Books
July 19, 2023
About as good as true crime gets
Lucy Scholes
From the magazine
Books
Books-image
About as good as true crime gets
Lucy Scholes
From the magazine
Books topic image
Books
July 19, 2023
Prozac or Presocratics?
Jane O'Grady
From the magazine
Books
Books-image
Prozac or Presocratics?
Jane O'Grady
From the magazine
Books topic image
Culture
July 19, 2023
Prospect critics recommend books for the beach
From the magazine
Culture
Books-image
Prospect critics recommend books for the beach
From the magazine
Books topic image
Culture
July 19, 2023
Prospect contributors recommend books for the beach
From the magazine
Culture
Books-image
Prospect contributors recommend books for the beach
From the magazine
1 2 3 4 ... 458 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 2288
About us Subscribe Contact us Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines