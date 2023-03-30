Short Stories

Log in
Culture
March 30, 2023
‘Doggerland’—the winner of the VS Pritchett Short Story Prize 2022
In partnership with the Royal Society of Literature, we are delighted to present Kaliane Bradley’s winning short story
Kaliane Bradley
Culture
December 09, 2021
The lifelong obsessions of Fyodor Dostoyevsky
Joyce Carol Oates
From the magazine
Culture
January 12, 2021
Picasso’s Face—VS Pritchett Short Story Prize-winner 2020
Kate Lockwood Jefford
Culture
March 06, 2019
New stories by the "Cat Person" author mingle sexual disgust and thrill
Catherine Humble
From the magazine
Culture
July 14, 2016
Books in brief: "Blind Water Pass" by Anna Metcalfe
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Other
July 13, 2016
Walter Benjamin's genius for surreal visions
Adam Kirsch
From the magazine
Culture
June 17, 2015
Short story: Romantic
Janice Galloway
From the magazine
Culture
July 21, 2014
Taking tea with Nadine Gordimer
Ángel Gurría-Quintana
