Poetry

Culture
February 09, 2023
Present-day poetry: Selima Hill’s ‘The Gold Hotel’
Our new monthly column is here to guide you through the lines and stanzas of modern poems—starting with one written by the first winner of the King’s Gold Medal for Poetry
Ruth Padel
Regulars
November 03, 2022
Rowan Williams: Changing my mind about same-sex partnerships affected what I did—and didn’t do—as archbishop of Canterbury
Rowan Williams From the magazine
Culture
October 06, 2022
How The Waste Land became the most quotable book of the last 100 years
Jeremy Noel-Tod From the magazine
People
July 21, 2022
Ian McMillan: ‘The memories are there. But they’re elaborated on a bit’
Emily Lawford From the magazine
Culture
June 16, 2022
Ted Hughes, fishing and one man’s obsession
Seamus Perry From the magazine
Culture
June 16, 2022
God, sex and Paris—the life of Rilke
Guy Stagg From the magazine
Culture
April 07, 2022
Donne’s strange images of living
Michael Delgado From the magazine
Culture
October 31, 2021
Medieval twittering: Simon Armitage’s enticing translation of a Middle English poem
Nick Spencer From the magazine
Culture
October 02, 2021
Christopher Ricks: the artful noticer
John Mullan From the magazine
