Zadie Smith
Culture
October 08, 2019
Zadie Smith—a collection that frustrates as much as it delights
Smith's experimentation sometimes goes wrong—especially when she's writing about rap
Josie Mitchell
From the magazine
Culture
November 14, 2016
NW is a bleak but compelling take on multicultural Britain
Lucinda Smyth
Culture
October 12, 2016
Zadie Smith's "Swing Time"—a successful return to her roots
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Culture
October 16, 2013
The Embassy of Cambodia
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Zadie Smith
March 11, 2013
Zadie Smith
Books
February 28, 2009
Clearing away dead Wood?
Daniel Miller
Culture
February 19, 2009
Prospect online this week: the fight for James Wood's crown
Culture
January 27, 2009
Literary spat-watch: Zadie Smith vs Guardian Readers
Mary Fitzgerald
Essays
December 17, 2005
Ambitious failure
Robert Alter
From the magazine
