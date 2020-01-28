Virginia Woolf

Culture
January 28, 2020
Subversion in Bloomsbury—and why Woolf's grappling with freedom still resonates today
Francesca Wade offers an elegant account of five women pursuing creative freedom in cosmopolitan London
Jane Shilling From the magazine
Culture
April 03, 2019
A room for two: how a new generation of women writers are seeking inspiration from Virginia Woolf
Francesca Wade From the magazine
Society
November 14, 2018
The way we were: writers take stock
Ian Irvine From the magazine
Culture
November 16, 2016
Untameable Saki
Fatema Ahmed From the magazine
World
June 18, 2014
Letter from Beijing: The backlash against English
Helen Gao From the magazine
Regulars
December 12, 2013
The way we were: seeing in the New Year
Ian Irvine From the magazine
Culture
October 19, 2011
The month in books
Fatema Ahmed From the magazine
Essays
July 20, 2011
Postmodernism is dead
Edward Docx From the magazine
Culture
August 27, 2009
The summer of 1939
Ian Irvine From the magazine
