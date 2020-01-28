Log in
Virginia Woolf
Culture
January 28, 2020
Subversion in Bloomsbury—and why Woolf's grappling with freedom still resonates today
Francesca Wade offers an elegant account of five women pursuing creative freedom in cosmopolitan London
Jane Shilling
From the magazine
Culture
April 03, 2019
A room for two: how a new generation of women writers are seeking inspiration from Virginia Woolf
Francesca Wade
From the magazine
Society
November 14, 2018
The way we were: writers take stock
Ian Irvine
From the magazine
Culture
November 16, 2016
Untameable Saki
Fatema Ahmed
From the magazine
World
Regulars
Culture
October 19, 2011
The month in books
Fatema Ahmed
From the magazine
Culture
The month in books
Fatema Ahmed
From the magazine
Essays
Culture
