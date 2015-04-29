Russell Brand

Russell Brand-image
Politics
April 29, 2015
#Milibrand: will it pay off for Ed?
The Labour leader has gotten flack after appearing with Britain's wealthiest anticapitalist iconoclast. Was he right to do it?
Josh Lowe
World
March 25, 2015
World thinkers 2015: the results
Prospect Team
Politics
February 16, 2015
World Thinkers 2015: Russell Brand
Prospect Team
Politics
December 19, 2014
The year of insurgents
Peter Kellner
Culture
November 07, 2014
In defence of Russell Brand
James Robertson
Culture
Culture
October 30, 2014
No, Russell Brand, you're no Noam Chomsky
Robin McGhee
Culture
Essays
December 12, 2013
Big ideas of 2014: Rejectionist politics—Euroscepticism, populism and Russell Brand-ism
Jonathan Derbyshire From the magazine
Essays
Politics
October 31, 2013
Are you an activist?
Jessica Abrahams
Politics
Essays
June 03, 2009
Britain’s got talons
Maggie Gee From the magazine
Essays
