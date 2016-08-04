Philip Roth

Philip Roth-image
Culture
August 04, 2016
What Philip Roth can teach us about Donald Trump
Twelve years ago Philip Roth wrote a counter-factual novel in which an extreme right-wing populist wins the presidency. It seems less fanciful by the day
Sameer Rahim
Philip Roth-image
Culture
May 21, 2014
Unhealthy fondness
Hannah Rosefield
Philip Roth-image
Culture
February 20, 2014
Can the Great American Novel survive?
Elaine Showalter From the magazine
Philip Roth-image
Culture
December 12, 2013
Holy madness
Joanna Kavenna From the magazine
Philip Roth topic image
Culture
October 18, 2013
Does Salinger’s biography matter?
Roberta Klimt
Culture
Philip Roth-image
Does Salinger’s biography matter?
Roberta Klimt
Philip Roth topic image
Culture
October 16, 2013
The controlling voice
Sam Tanenhaus From the magazine
Culture
Philip Roth-image
The controlling voice
Sam Tanenhaus
From the magazine
Philip Roth topic image
Culture
February 05, 2013
Not like a novelist
Richard Beck From the magazine
Culture
Philip Roth-image
Not like a novelist
Richard Beck
From the magazine
Philip Roth topic image
Culture
December 14, 2011
What a difference a decade makes
Ruth Franklin From the magazine
Culture
Philip Roth-image
What a difference a decade makes
Ruth Franklin
From the magazine
Philip Roth topic image
Society
September 21, 2011
Travel
Simon Goldhill From the magazine
Society
Philip Roth-image
Travel
Simon Goldhill
From the magazine
1 2 Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 7
About us Subscribe Contact us Staff Submission guidelines Jobs and vacancies Advertise with us
Facebook Twitter Linkedin
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use Terms of Use Contributor Terms & Conditions Privacy Complaints Advertising Guidelines