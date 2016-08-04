Log in
Philip Roth
Culture
August 04, 2016
What Philip Roth can teach us about Donald Trump
Twelve years ago Philip Roth wrote a counter-factual novel in which an extreme right-wing populist wins the presidency. It seems less fanciful by the day
Sameer Rahim
Culture
May 21, 2014
Unhealthy fondness
Hannah Rosefield
Culture
February 20, 2014
Can the Great American Novel survive?
Elaine Showalter
From the magazine
Culture
December 12, 2013
Holy madness
Joanna Kavenna
From the magazine
Culture
October 18, 2013
Does Salinger’s biography matter?
Roberta Klimt
Culture
October 16, 2013
The controlling voice
Sam Tanenhaus
From the magazine
Culture
February 05, 2013
Not like a novelist
Richard Beck
From the magazine
Culture
December 14, 2011
What a difference a decade makes
Ruth Franklin
From the magazine
Society
September 21, 2011
Travel
Simon Goldhill
From the magazine
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 7
