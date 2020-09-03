Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Martin Amis
Culture
September 03, 2020
The struggles of Martin Amis
A tricksy autobiographical novel feels very familiar
Miranda France
From the magazine
Culture
November 06, 2015
Martin Amis is wrong, Jeremy Corbyn is a comedy mastermind
Ralph Jones
Culture
September 17, 2014
Book review: The Zone of Interest by Martin Amis
Robert Collins
Culture
February 29, 2012
Martin Amis’s 1982 space invasion
Culture
October 19, 2011
Odes to joy
David Benedict
From the magazine
Culture
Odes to joy
David Benedict
From the magazine
Society
September 21, 2011
Travel
Simon Goldhill
From the magazine
Society
Travel
Simon Goldhill
From the magazine
Culture
September 20, 2011
Is Martin Amis colonising Larkinland?
Laura Marsh
Culture
Is Martin Amis colonising Larkinland?
Laura Marsh
Culture
September 12, 2011
On listening to Life and Fate
Jake Wallis Simons
Culture
On listening to Life and Fate
Jake Wallis Simons
Culture
September 09, 2011
Ten years on: 9/11 in Prospect
Prospect
Culture
Ten years on: 9/11 in Prospect
Prospect
1
2
3
4
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 19
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines