Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Charles Dickens
Culture
November 03, 2022
Charles Dickens in Appalachia
A riotously entertaining reworking of “David Copperfield” is a tribute to its characters’ stubborn resilience
Robert Douglas-Fairhurst
From the magazine
Culture
June 10, 2020
The mystery of Dickens remains unsolved
Matthew Adams
From the magazine
Society
January 27, 2020
Insomnia and the joy of night-walking
Cal Flyn
From the magazine
Culture
May 21, 2014
Book review: Malthus by Robert J Mayhew
Clive James
From the magazine
Culture
October 16, 2013
Be ye perfect!
Dinah Birch
From the magazine
Culture
Be ye perfect!
Dinah Birch
From the magazine
Cartoons
December 12, 2012
Stephen Collins's cartoon: Mr Dickens, inventor of Christmas
Stephen Collins
Cartoons
Stephen Collins's cartoon: Mr Dickens, inventor of Christmas
Stephen Collins
Culture
November 14, 2012
The year in books
Sam Leith
From the magazine
Culture
The year in books
Sam Leith
From the magazine
Culture
September 28, 2012
Can novelists write about finance?
John Gapper
Culture
Can novelists write about finance?
John Gapper
Charles Dickens
April 30, 2012
Browning's bad timing
Hannah Rosefield
Charles Dickens
Browning's bad timing
Hannah Rosefield
1
2
3
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 11
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines