Culture
November 03, 2022
Charles Dickens in Appalachia
A riotously entertaining reworking of “David Copperfield” is a tribute to its characters’ stubborn resilience
Robert Douglas-Fairhurst
From the magazine
Society
October 03, 2022
Why Gen Z love
The Secret History
Róisín Lanigan
Culture
May 12, 2022
The failures of Elizabeth Finch
Leo Robson
People
April 07, 2022
Andrey Kurkov: ‘When the war is over, will the nation stay together?’
Sameer Rahim
People
December 09, 2021
Nobel laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah: ‘You realise, in English literature, you’re completely and totally absent’
Sameer Rahim
Culture
November 02, 2021
The green-fingered George Orwell
Chris Moss
Culture
September 11, 2021
The Sally Rooney phenomenon—like Harry Potter, for adults
Christiana Spens
Culture
July 19, 2021
Tsitsi Dangarembga’s trials of freedom
Catherine Taylor
Culture
July 18, 2021
DH Lawrence’s secret places of life
Freya Johnston
