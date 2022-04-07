American Fiction

Culture
April 07, 2022
Anne Tyler’s French Braid—capturing life’s ordinary heartbreaks
The novelist’s 24th novel spans six decades and four generations
Sarah Collins From the magazine
December 09, 2021
Patricia Highsmith’s hunger for love and thought
Ian Rankin From the magazine
July 19, 2021
Lisa Taddeo’s ferocious first novel lacks humanity
Emily Lawford From the magazine
August 22, 2018
AM Homes's horror of a higher sort
Rafia Zakaria From the magazine
Culture
April 23, 2014
Book review: Can’t and Won’t by Lydia Davis
Adam Kirsch From the magazine
Culture
Barack Obama
May 26, 2011
This month in Prospect
Bronwen Maddox
Barack Obama
Essays
May 25, 2011
In the shadow of the twin towers
Adam Kirsch From the magazine
Essays
Regulars
May 25, 2011
Editorial
Bronwen Maddox From the magazine
Regulars
Fiction
February 23, 2011
Underground
Stuart Evers
Fiction
