Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Fiction
Culture
April 05, 2023
Martin MacInnes’s science fiction: encounters with the unknown
The author’s latest novel, 'In Ascension', takes its protagonist into deep space—and towards deeper self-understanding
Antara Patel
From the magazine
Society
February 10, 2023
God, creator of the universe (they/them)
Nick Spencer
Society
November 04, 2022
How to really have a fair discussion about trans rights
Maya Forstater
Politics
September 12, 2022
The unprincipled tendencies of the US Supreme Court
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
Society
September 08, 2022
How to have a fair discussion about transgender rights
Rowan Moore
From the magazine
Society
How to have a fair discussion about transgender rights
Rowan Moore
From the magazine
People
July 21, 2022
Frans de Waal: ‘Female monkeys pick up the dolls and males pick up the trucks’
Sameer Rahim
People
Frans de Waal: ‘Female monkeys pick up the dolls and males pick up the trucks’
Sameer Rahim
People
July 21, 2022
Sophie Grace Chappell: ‘Being transgender looked a lot more favourable in 2014 than it does now’
Julian Baggini
From the magazine
People
Sophie Grace Chappell: ‘Being transgender looked a lot more favourable in 2014 than it does now’
Julian Baggini
From the magazine
Society
May 12, 2022
What is a woman?
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Society
What is a woman?
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Culture
April 07, 2022
Anne Tyler’s French Braid—capturing life’s ordinary heartbreaks
Sarah Collins
From the magazine
Culture
Anne Tyler’s French Braid—capturing life’s ordinary heartbreaks
Sarah Collins
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
...
55
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 275
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines