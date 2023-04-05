Fiction

Culture
April 05, 2023
Martin MacInnes’s science fiction: encounters with the unknown
The author’s latest novel, 'In Ascension', takes its protagonist into deep space—and towards deeper self-understanding
Antara Patel From the magazine
Society
February 10, 2023
God, creator of the universe (they/them)
Nick Spencer
Society
November 04, 2022
How to really have a fair discussion about trans rights
Maya Forstater
Politics
September 12, 2022
The unprincipled tendencies of the US Supreme Court
Sionaidh Douglas-Scott
Society
September 08, 2022
How to have a fair discussion about transgender rights
Rowan Moore From the magazine
People
July 21, 2022
Frans de Waal: ‘Female monkeys pick up the dolls and males pick up the trucks’
Sameer Rahim
People
July 21, 2022
Sophie Grace Chappell: ‘Being transgender looked a lot more favourable in 2014 than it does now’
Julian Baggini From the magazine
Society
May 12, 2022
What is a woman?
Prospect Team From the magazine
Culture
April 07, 2022
Anne Tyler’s French Braid—capturing life’s ordinary heartbreaks
Sarah Collins From the magazine
