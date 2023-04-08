Painting

April 08, 2023
Picasso’s indefinable legacy
Fifty years after his death, we are no closer to understanding the true meaning of one of the 20th century’s most famous artists
David McAllister
Culture
March 03, 2022
Wrecking the Raft of the Medusa
Culture
September 02, 2021
Paula Rego unflinchingly channels the anger of her times
Culture
August 28, 2020
The unrelenting vision of Lucian Freud
Culture
January 24, 2020
The best art exhibitions in March 2020—Aubrey Beardsley at Tate Britain and Cranach at Compton Verney
Philosophy
October 15, 2019
Paul Gauguin, the National Gallery and the philosophical conundrum of exhibiting immoral artists
Culture
October 11, 2017
From Modigliani to Egyptian Surrealism: the exhibitions to see in November
Culture
October 10, 2017
The dark side of the Moomins
Culture
October 09, 2017
How the human got his paintbrush
