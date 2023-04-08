Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Painting
Painting
April 08, 2023
Picasso’s indefinable legacy
Fifty years after his death, we are no closer to understanding the true meaning of one of the 20th century’s most famous artists
David McAllister
Culture
March 03, 2022
Wrecking the Raft of the Medusa
David McAllister
From the magazine
Culture
September 02, 2021
Paula Rego unflinchingly channels the anger of her times
Miranda France
From the magazine
Culture
August 28, 2020
The unrelenting vision of Lucian Freud
Robert Douglas-Fairhurst
From the magazine
Culture
January 24, 2020
The best art exhibitions in March 2020—Aubrey Beardsley at Tate Britain and Cranach at Compton Verney
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Culture
The best art exhibitions in March 2020—Aubrey Beardsley at Tate Britain and Cranach at Compton Verney
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Philosophy
October 15, 2019
Paul Gauguin, the National Gallery and the philosophical conundrum of exhibiting immoral artists
Daniel Callcut
Philosophy
Paul Gauguin, the National Gallery and the philosophical conundrum of exhibiting immoral artists
Daniel Callcut
Culture
October 11, 2017
From Modigliani to Egyptian Surrealism: the exhibitions to see in November
Emma Critchon-Miller
From the magazine
Culture
From Modigliani to Egyptian Surrealism: the exhibitions to see in November
Emma Critchon-Miller
From the magazine
Culture
October 10, 2017
The dark side of the Moomins
Jane Shilling
From the magazine
Culture
The dark side of the Moomins
Jane Shilling
From the magazine
Culture
October 09, 2017
How the human got his paintbrush
Philip Ball
From the magazine
Culture
How the human got his paintbrush
Philip Ball
From the magazine
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 9
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines