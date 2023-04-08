Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Exhibition
Painting
April 08, 2023
Picasso’s indefinable legacy
Fifty years after his death, we are no closer to understanding the true meaning of one of the 20th century’s most famous artists
David McAllister
Culture
August 01, 2020
The eerie experience of visiting a socially distanced art gallery
Ravi Ghosh
Culture
September 05, 2019
How the art of collage is making a comeback
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Culture
July 18, 2019
The best art exhibitions in summer 2019—Antony Gormley and the undead Bauhaus
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Culture
November 28, 2018
From Iran, with love—an artist preserves a dying tradition
Sameer Rahim
Culture
From Iran, with love—an artist preserves a dying tradition
Sameer Rahim
Regulars
February 14, 2017
Prospect recommends: The best art this month
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Regulars
Prospect recommends: The best art this month
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Culture
January 19, 2017
David Hockney and the joy of looking
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Culture
David Hockney and the joy of looking
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Regulars
January 16, 2017
Prospect recommends: The best art this month
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Regulars
Prospect recommends: The best art this month
Emma Crichton-Miller
From the magazine
Regulars
July 18, 2013
Prospect recommends
Prospect Team
From the magazine
Regulars
Prospect recommends
Prospect Team
From the magazine
1
2
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 9
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines