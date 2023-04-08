Log in
Subscribe
Menu
Politics
World
Ideas
Views
Culture
Latest issue
Podcasts
Newsletters
Log in
Subscribe
Hide this label
Latest issue
Newsletters
Podcasts
Sections
Politics
England
Scotland
Northern Ireland
Wales
Constitution
Brexit
Analysis
Policy
World
Environment
United States
China
Europe
Middle East
Asia
Africa
Ideas
Philosophy
Law
Technology
Media
Religion
Economics
Business
Identity
Views
Columnists
People
Lives
Letters
Brief Encounter
Culture
Books
Film
TV
Stage
Music
Art
Gaming
More from Prospect
Past issues
Events
Insight Reports
Art
Painting
April 08, 2023
Picasso’s indefinable legacy
Fifty years after his death, we are no closer to understanding the true meaning of one of the 20th century’s most famous artists
David McAllister
Art
April 05, 2023
A new, old way of making things
Ethan Zuckerman
From the magazine
Art
April 03, 2023
Johannes Vermeer, an artist in composite
Alexander Menden
Culture
March 27, 2023
The origins of Alice Neel
Francesca Peacock
Culture
March 01, 2023
Revelation amid desecration: early-20th-century Ukrainian art
Robert Chandler
From the magazine
Culture
Revelation amid desecration: early-20th-century Ukrainian art
Robert Chandler
From the magazine
Culture
March 01, 2023
Ghostbrushers: The women artists communing with spirits
Francesca Peacock
Culture
Ghostbrushers: The women artists communing with spirits
Francesca Peacock
Society
February 13, 2023
This is why the Tate Modern viewing gallery violated the rights of wealthy flat owners
David Allen Green
Society
This is why the Tate Modern viewing gallery violated the rights of wealthy flat owners
David Allen Green
Culture
November 03, 2022
The alluring legacy of Alexander the Great
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
Culture
The alluring legacy of Alexander the Great
Sameer Rahim
From the magazine
People
November 03, 2022
Bengi Ünsal: Gen Z are increasingly “genre fluid”
Ravi Ghosh
From the magazine
People
Bengi Ünsal: Gen Z are increasingly “genre fluid”
Ravi Ghosh
From the magazine
1
2
3
4
...
42
Next
Showing 1 to 5 of 207
About us
Subscribe
Contact us
Staff
Submission guidelines
Jobs and vacancies
Advertise with us
© 2023 Prospect Publishing Limited
Acceptable Use
Terms of Use
Contributor Terms & Conditions
Privacy
Complaints
Advertising Guidelines