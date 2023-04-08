Art

Painting
April 08, 2023
Picasso’s indefinable legacy
Fifty years after his death, we are no closer to understanding the true meaning of one of the 20th century’s most famous artists
David McAllister
Art
April 05, 2023
A new, old way of making things
Ethan Zuckerman From the magazine
Art
April 03, 2023
Johannes Vermeer, an artist in composite
Alexander Menden
Culture
March 27, 2023
The origins of Alice Neel
Francesca Peacock
Culture
March 01, 2023
Revelation amid desecration: early-20th-century Ukrainian art
Robert Chandler From the magazine
Culture
March 01, 2023
Ghostbrushers: The women artists communing with spirits
Francesca Peacock
Society
February 13, 2023
This is why the Tate Modern viewing gallery violated the rights of wealthy flat owners
David Allen Green
Culture
November 03, 2022
The alluring legacy of Alexander the Great
Sameer Rahim From the magazine
People
November 03, 2022
Bengi Ünsal: Gen Z are increasingly “genre fluid”
Ravi Ghosh From the magazine
