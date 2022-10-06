Cartoons

Politics
October 06, 2022
Stephen Collins's cartoon: Autumnwatch
Stephen Collins
Politics
July 21, 2022
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: The Tory leadership race
Stephen Collins From the magazine
Politics
June 16, 2022
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: Johnson’s evening address
Stephen Collins From the magazine
Cartoons
May 12, 2022
Stephen Collins's cartoon: The Levelling Up Agenda
Stephen Collins From the magazine
Cartoons
April 07, 2022
Stephen Collins's cartoon: How to heat your ivory tower
Stephen Collins From the magazine
Cartoons
Cartoons
March 03, 2022
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: a cure for permanent outrage
Stephen Collins From the magazine
Cartoons
Cartoons
January 27, 2022
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: how to tell if you're at a party
Stephen Collins
Cartoons
Cartoons
December 09, 2021
Stephen Collins’s cartoon: tech billionaires do a runner from the real world
Stephen Collins From the magazine
Cartoons
Cartoons
October 30, 2021
Stephen Collins's cartoon: Boris Johnson plans for winter
Stephen Collins
Cartoons
